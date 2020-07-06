All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Laura Pausini thanks Cuban doctors who helped fight COVID-19 in Italy

HAVANA, Cuba, July 6 (ACN) In a video call to a member of her fan club in Matanzas province (western Cuba), renowned Italian singer Laura Pausini thanked the Cuban doctors who went to her country to help fight COVID-19.
According to a tweet from the Cuban consulate to Rome, the singer took advantage of the occasion "to thank the many Cuban doctors who came to Italy to help us and, truly, we send a lot of love to all the doctors who came here.
 After two months of hard work, the 52 members of the first brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent that arrived in Italy in emergency medical aid to deal with the novel coronavirus, are currently in Cuba.

Cuba COVID-19 doctors

