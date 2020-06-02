Cuba suspends 27th edition of the Havana International Ballet Festival



HAVANA, Cuba, June 2 (ACN) The Organizing Committee of the Havana International Ballet Festival "Alicia Alonso" announces the cancellation of its 27th edition, one of the oldest and most prestigious events in the dancing world.

This decision has been taken due to the vulnerable situation of the performing arts at a global level as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restrictions on travel and social contact resulting from it, and in order to safeguard all artists and the general public's health.

The celebration of Alicia Alonso's Centennial, scheduled within the framework of the Festival, has been postponed to later this year, closer to the anniversary of her birth on Dec. 21, according to an official statement by the National Ballet of Cuba.

The 27th edition of the Festival will be held in 2022, on the same dates announced in 2020.