UNESCO highlights power of dance and recalls Alicia Alonso



HAVANA, Apr 29 (ACN) - Audrey Azoulay, director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), highlighted this Wednesday, International Dance Day, the power of this art to generate joy, and recalled the legacy of the great Cuban dancer Alicia Alonso.

In her message for the day, she illustrated the capacity of dance with its role in generating hope in the current global context, marked by the scourge of COVID-19, which forces the isolation of hundreds of millions of human beings, Prensa Latina reported.

Despite facing illness and isolation, many people have not stopped dancing, said Azoulay, while considering dance as liberation, complicity, exploration of oneself, one's body and space, a valuable means of escape in these times of pandemic.

According to Azoulay, today more than ever dance is necessary, so she thanked all the institutions, companies and people who fill the digital media, either by sharing recordings of past performances or by overcoming confinement through art.

Alicia Alonso, the great Cuban dancer and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, who sadly died last October, said that dance was a dialogue "rooted in the most beautiful and profound aspects of humanity," she pointed out.

In her message, Azoulay dedicated words of encouragement and support to "all the dancers, temporary show workers and artists who are going through difficult times, immersed in uncertainty about their future jobs and income, and who lack the spaces and means to keep their art, create and share.

