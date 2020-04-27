International Dance Day celebration dedicated to Alicia Alonso



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) To remember the outstanding career of the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), in her centennial year, will be dedicated the International Dance Day, which is celebrated every April 29 since 1982.

The European Council of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the world body for the performing arts of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), agreed to pay tribute to the great Cuban dancer, UNESCO goodwill ambassador until her death last October 17.

According to Cuballet's publication on social media, the tribute was scheduled to take place on July 16 at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, and was organized by the Spanish Delegation of ITI/UNESCO and the Alicia Alonso Dance Foundation in collaboration with other national and international institutions.

However, given the global emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the low probability that this event can be held in its full international dimension, it was decided to organize a virtual tribute spreading the life and work of the excellent dancer.

The site will offer information about Alonso's career as a dancer and choreographer, as well as presenting a photo gallery of her most famous performances and personalities with whom she shared her work.