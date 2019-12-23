Cuban legend Omara Portuondo awarded Gold Medal of Merit in Spain

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The renowned Cuban singer Omara Portuondo was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts for the year 2019 by the Spanish Council of Ministers.



This distinction is granted to those who have stood out in the field of artistic and cultural creation and also those who have rendered outstanding services in the promotion, development or dissemination of art and culture or in the conservation of artistic heritage.

In announcing this Friday the awarding of Gold Medals of Merit in the Fine Arts to 24 personalities of Culture, the aforementioned body of the Spanish Government informed that among them is Omara, one of the most representative figures of Cuban popular music.

Winner of the National Music Award (2006) and Latin Grammy (2009), the Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club or the Bride of the Feeling, as the singer is known, is 89 years old and is still in full artistic activity.

Along with Portuondo, this year other singers such as Patti Smith, Martirio and María Vargas, actresses, architects, professors, art historians, dancers, photographers, and flamenco clubs were distinguished.