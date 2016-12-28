Lawmakers adopt law banning public use of figure and name of Fidel Castro

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (acn) The Cuban Parliament today adopted a law prohibiting the use of the figure and name of Fidel Castro to designate squares, streets or raise monuments in his memory.



In reading the document at the Parliament session, Cuban Council of State secretary Homero Acosta said that the regulation aims at respecting the will expressed by the Cuban leader, which is an expression of the humbleness and modesty that always marked him.

The bill was adopted unanimously by the Parliament and prohibits naming streets, parks, squares, avenues and any other public place after Fidel Castro or using his name in any medal, honorific titles or decorations.

Meanwhile, the law prohibits the use of his figure to raise monuments, busts, statues, plaques or any other form of homage, to be located in public sites as it must be understood.

Exceptions to the law include the use of the name of Fidel Castro to designate a future institution that could be set up, according to the law, in charge of the study of his invaluable work in the history of Cuba, Acosta noted.

The official also said that no images, denominations or reference of any kind will be made to the figure of Fidel Castro in trademarks, or other elements, domain names or designs with commercial or publicity aims.

In this regard, the law refers to limitations in terms of industrial property, related to trade brands, commercial slogans or signs, or letterings on businesses, and prevent the use of the figure of the leader of the Revolution in trade or with commercial aims.

However, the legislation does not limit artistic production, so it is fully accepted that an artist may inspires himself on Fidel Castro or use his figure to create a work in any artistic manifestation, either in literature, music, dance, movies, or visual arts.

No restrictions are either imposed on the use of Fidel´s images accumulated over his rich revolutionary lifetime in public activities, while his pictures at work centers, schools, and military institutions will be maintained.

The Parliament´s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission established that this law consecrates one of the ethical elements inherent to the personality of Fidel Castro and his full and permanent identification with the ideas of National Hero Jose Marti that "all the glory of the world fits in a kernel of corn."