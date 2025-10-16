Cuba celebrates Che Guevara on World Standards Day





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) On World Standards Day, observed every year on October 14, the Regional Standards Office (OTN) of the province of Matanzas paid tribute to the legendary guerrilla Ernesto (Che) Guevara as a pioneer of quality, planning, and technical thinking in Cuba.



In a post on its Facebook page, this OTN remarked that on September 5, 1961 Che Guevara requested the incorporation of Cuba's Technical Standards Department into the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), thus paving the way for a new era in the country's industrial history, thanks to his strong conviction that the technical standards were highly important for economic development, technological sovereignty, and the quality of life of the Cuban people. Therefore, he pointed out, in this digital era, his legacy is reflected in every protocol, every standard, every system that seeks equity and excellence.



The text points out that Cuba joins the celebration of World Standards Day, which recognizes the essential role of technical standards in building safer, more efficient, and equitable societies, and stresses that the province’s OTN embraces in line with the words of Nancy Fernández, director of the National Bureau of Standards: “Now is when the country needs good practices”.



World Standards Day—promoted by ISO, the International Electrotechnical Commission, and the International Telecommunication Union—is celebrated in recognition of the joint work of thousands of experts and organizations who use international standards to build safer and more sustainable and competitive societies.



The 2025 theme, "Our shared vision for a better world", emphasizes how cooperation and standardization drive global progress towards a sustainable future by addressing major global challenges with a view to foster the UN 2030 Agenda, especially the Sustainable Development Goals.