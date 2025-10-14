Cuban Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Company installs six new transmitters in eastern region





BAYAMO, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) To continue expanding the reach of digital terrestrial television, specialists from the Cuban Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Company (Radiocuba) are installing six new transmitters in mountainous areas of Granma province.



Engineer Yunior Blanco Arias, head of the Provincial Directorate of the entity, specified that the equipment is part of a fourth donation from the People's Republic of China and is currently located in the same number of communities in the municipalities of Guisa, Buey Arriba, and Bartolome Maso.



After a rather complex transfer process, due to the fact that most of the locations are isolated, the technological assembly is underway and the pertinent measurements are being taken to verify the equipment's operability and optimal functioning, he explained.



He also indicated that the work will allow the digital television signal to be extended to Los Horneros (Guisa) and Santo Domingo (Bartolome Maso); as well as expanding and improving services in San Pablo de Yao and Buey Arriba, in the town of the same name, and Victorino and Palma del Perro, in Guisa.



As one of the team's strengths, he emphasized that Radiocuba Granma routinely builds the premises for its transmitter centers from scratch, the total number of which currently amounts to 33.



The joint efforts of the company's employees and the residents of the benefited communities foster a sense of belonging and investment stewardship among the residents, Blanco Arias emphasized.



Despite progress in the investment process, the province still reports 28 silent zones, located mostly in the Guisa mountains; and it does not always achieve adequate signal reception, as many people lack the necessary decoder boxes, he noted.





