Cuban company committed on non-ferrous metals for export





HOLGUIN, Cuba, September 29 (ACN) The Holguin Raw Materials Recovery Company (ERMP by its Spanish acronym) is increasing its exports of non-ferrous metals through different collection projects, which boost the industry's revenue.



Yulio Feria Tamayo, the company's deputy director, told the Cuban News Agency that the exports contribute to the foreign currency financing scheme, which is why they have focused on strategies to further increase the recovery of non-ferrous metals as a way to maintain efficiency indicators.



He highlighted a growth of up to 100 tons of aluminum during the first semester compared to the previous year, an important factor for the industry because its value on the international market is around one thousand dollars per ton.



He added that the non-ferrous metals destined for export include scrap copper, aluminum, bronze, electronic components, lead, and stainless steel; the latter is subject to limitations due to its dependence on the nickel industry, the main source of supply.



The collection of the material takes place at points in each municipality and is transported to the processing facility, where it is sorted according to type, explained Yasmani Sanchez Garcia, the facility's operations supervisor.



Processing the material requires electricity, with a few exceptions, so given the complex electricity supply situation, measures such as night and early morning shifts have been implemented to fulfilled the company's production targets, Sanchez Garcia said.



The Raw Materials Recovery Company, which will soon celebrate its 64th anniversary and belongs to the Recycling Business Group, reaffirms its mission of recovering and processing materials to give them a new use value.



