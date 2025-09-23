Cuban company promotes innovative network security service





HAVANA, Cuba, September 22 (ACN) Company MoviTel has begun promoting its new service called Open Source Network Security and Technological Sovereignty (SSRED by its Spanish acronym), an open-source platform designed to strengthen cybersecurity in business environments.



MoviTel specialists informed the Cuban News Agency that the initiative was conceived by young engineer Oliver Benavides Soto, an expert in Computer Science at MoviTel's headquarters and winner of the INNOVA 2024 award.



They pointed out that, with a focus on transparency, adaptability, and full user control, it allows for continuous monitoring of network traffic and anomaly detection, proactive identification of threats (malware, intrusions, DDoS attacks), real-time alerts and customizable reports, and flexible integration with existing infrastructures.



SSRED not only protects but also empowers organizations with tools that they can audit, modify, and scale according to their needs, and constitutes a decisive step towards digital sovereignty, they emphasized.



According to the same source, its innovations enable compliance with regulations regarding continuous real-time monitoring of the network and services, continuous updates and support for the platform, integration of new tools into the core solution, and adaptation to various work scenarios, with efficiency and functionality.



The solution is part of MoviTel's strategy to promote local technological development, reduce dependence on foreign platforms, and offer secure, scalable, and economically sustainable alternatives for the country's business sector.



MoviTel was founded on December 9, 1996, as a public telecommunications operator, whose mission is to provide wireless telecommunications services and solutions.