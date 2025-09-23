Cuban authorities evaluate strategies to mitigate drought in the eastern region of the country





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, September 22 (ACN) At a meeting of the Temporary Working Group to address the impact of the drought, Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, Chief of the National Civil Defense Staff, stressed the urgent need to strengthen water infrastructure and design sustainable strategies to mitigate the effects of the rainfall deficit in eastern Cuba.



During the meeting, it was reported that more than 400,000 people in 59 communities, located in four municipalities in the region, are affected by water shortages, which constitutes one of the most complex hydrological situations registered in the province since 2014.



Among the immediate actions to be taken to alleviate the situation, local authorities specified the rehabilitation of the Campo de Tiro pumping station and the restoration of the Quintero 1 and 2 water treatment plants, which are essential for water treatment and distribution in the main city of the province.



They also indicated the reactivation of independent water supply systems in state-owned entities, with the aim of reducing pressure on the main water sources and guaranteeing water service to the population.



General Pardo Guerra emphasized that work is underway on a drought response plan for 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, which will allow local authorities to clearly and proactively present their resource needs.



The meeting also included the participation of the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez, and other sector officials, who agreed that the response must be technical, organized, and tailored to the specific conditions of each community.

