Cuban President issues warning to Latin America about threat to its Peace Zone status





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned about the increasing hostility to Venezuela.



“Alert, Latin America! Imperial greed threatens our Peace Zone by pointing its weapons to the valiant nation of Bolívar and Chávez, the undisputed heir to the Bolivarian vision of the integration of Our America”, Díaz-Canel wrote.



His message comes amid growing tension in the region after the recent attack by US military forces on a Venezuelan fishing vessel in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, reported by several national and regional media outlets.



Cuba and other members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Treaty have condemned these actions in various forums as being at odds with International Law and a provocation that jeopardizes regional stability.



The heads of state and government of the 33 member states of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) signed the Declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace in Havana in January 2014, during the 2nd CELAC Summit.



The document advocates for principles such as respect for International Law and for the United Nations Charter, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the firm commitment to eliminate the use or threat of force in the region.



The signatories agreed on the permanent goal of fostering friendly and cooperative relations among CELAC members, as well as respect for the inalienable right of states to choose their political, economic, and social system.