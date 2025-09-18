Cuba reaffirms its support to the end of nuclear tests





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Dr. Armando Rodríguez Batista, Cuba's Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), met in Austria with Dr. Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which the island was the 185th country to sign and the 169th to ratify.



During the meeting, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), both parties discussed the current state of relations between Cuba and the CTBTO and agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of seismic monitoring, tsunami early warning, and environmental monitoring.



They also signed an agreement on the use of seismological and hydroacoustic data for early warning of tsunamis, which reinforces Cuba's commitment to applied science for civil protection.



With more than 300 certified facilities worldwide, the CTBTO provides data used to verify compliance with the treaty, mitigate natural disasters and monitor nuclear emergencies.