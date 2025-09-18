Cuba reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) On the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, the Cuban government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental protection.



"Let's do it together today, as humanity, so that tomorrow is not too late," the message emphasizes, recalling the great challenge of eradicating human actions that cause the deterioration of the planet.



Since 1994, the United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, to commemorate the date of the signing of the Montreal Protocol (1987) on substances harmful to this natural barrier that protects the planet from the sun's ultraviolet radiation.



This document is considered the most successful global agreement on environmental matters, as it garnered support from the entire international community regarding its timetable for eliminating the production and consumption of substances that deplete the ozone layer.



