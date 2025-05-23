Cuban deputy FM held meeting with her Azeri counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo held a fruitful working meeting with Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister, who is on an official visit to the island.



During the meeting, the two sides noted the excellent state of bilateral relations and analyzed the potential for expanding economic and trade ties and cooperation between the two nations.



The working agenda included a wide-ranging exchange on issues of common interest in the multilateral scenario, where coordination between both countries in international organizations was highlighted.



Particular attention was paid to the issue of climate change, with emphasis on the follow-up to the agreements adopted during the COP29 held in Baku.



The Azeri delegation was made up of Ruslan Rzayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cuba; Elmaddin Mehdiyev, director of the International Development Agency; Shahin Shahyarov, director of the Strategic Analysis and Research Department; and Elvin Ashrafzade, deputy director of the Europe Department, among other officials.



Cuban side was represented by Luis Achkienasi Chernak, acting director general of Political Planning; Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, deputy director general of multilateral affairs and international law; as well as other representatives of the foreign ministry.