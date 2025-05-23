Cuban experts advance in extraction of spilled fuel in western province





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The extraction of the fuel spilled in the containment tank corresponding to a disused tank of the inactive Jose Marti thermoelectric power plant, in this city, is progressing after the minimization of risks to avoid a fire.



Roman Perez Castañeda, technical director of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), explained that in addition to the tanker cars, a truck equipped to generate and inject steam into the crude oil, which reduces its viscosity and will allow it to be sucked out more easily, was added to the operation.



Injecting steam increases the volume to be handled but, already at a height of approximately two meters, the fuel level in the tank has dropped about forty centimeters, and work will be carried out continuously until it is brought to the minimum possible, he explained.



Perez Castañeda emphasized that in view of the incident, coordinated and team actions were taken; political and governmental authorities and personnel from different organizations and entities, among them the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, Cupet and the Fire Department, were on site.



Before proceeding with the extraction of the fuels, risks that could generate fires were minimized, and measures were taken to prevent environmental damages in the nearby Matanzas Bay, with the collaboration of the company Navegacion Caribe.



The bucket has fulfilled its function; today or tomorrow, when the extraction process concludes, crude residues will remain impregnated on the walls because the fire-fighting measures will be followed as established by the protocol in these cases, said Perez Castañeda in a conversation with the Cuban News Agency.