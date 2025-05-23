Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis highlight their friendship ties





The premier highlighted that more than three decades ago both countries formalized what was already a natural alliance.



He also pointed out that the scope of this bond is manifested in the communities that have been transformed thanks to the association of the two nations.



The distinguished visitor emphasized the opportunity offered by Cuba for people from his country to excel in the academic and professional fields.



For her part, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy foreign minister, said that since the establishment of relations between the two states, ties have been forged that transcend the political-economic aspect.



Rodriguez Camejo pointed out that both countries have joined forces to fight for a fairer world, highlighting the support of the Caribbean island in the face of the imperialist campaign of the U.S. government against Cuba.



Verna Mills, San Cristobal ambassador to Havana, declared that Cuban solidarity in different sectors has contributed to the development of her nation, which is why it is important to celebrate 30 years of friendship.



On May 10, 1995 Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis established a bilateral cooperation that over time has extended to different spheres, and the Kittitian and Nevisian Prime Minister to Cuba is part of the commemoration of the three decades of this event.