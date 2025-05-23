Tornado hits Cuban western municipality





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) A short-lived tornado hit the municipality of Alquizar, in the western province of Artemisa on Thursday, causing material damage to homes, electrical infrastructure and a sports complex.



The digital networks of the newspaper El Artemiseño state that the phenomenon, which advanced approximately 800 meters before dissipating, most intensely affected the Mayorquin Sur Popular Council.



No damage to people was reported, but partial loss of roofs in houses and collapse of walls; falling electrical and telephone cables, with damage to secondary lines and connections.



Technicians from the municipal housing department, along with UEB Electric Company Alquizar, are carrying out a detailed survey of the damages. Pedro Raul Noriega Diaz, president of the electric company, confirmed service interruptions.



Local residents described the tornado as a “fast but strong” event, linked to the current rains.



Authorities of the territory, headed by Larexey Batista, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Rene Izquierdo, president of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power, reviewed in situ the effects of the natural phenomenon and the measures to be adopted to solve the damages.

