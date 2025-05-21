Cuba and Germany promote sustainable agriculture Project





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the University of Sancti Spíritus Jose Marti Perez (UNISS by its Spanish acronym) and the University of Eberswalde, Germany, are making progress in the construction of an organoponic (ConPonico) that combines the Cuban agricultural tradition with German innovations.



Cuban foreign ministry (Minrex by its Spanish acronym) highlights today on its official website that this joint effort seeks to promote sustainable agriculture and foster international cooperation in agriculture and livestock.



The project is being developed within the framework of Seeds of Friendship, a program aimed at strengthening relations between Cuba and Germany through the exchange of knowledge and experiences in agriculture.



Through this initiative, the text assures, both universities reinforce institutional ties and open new opportunities for collaboration in research and the implementation of sustainable practices.



The UNISS, with 40 years of experience, has established itself as one of the most dynamic institutions of higher education in Cuba, and since 2018 holds the category of Certified University, granted by the National Accreditation Board.



Among the international projections of this house of higher studies are included more than 40 agreements with universities in different regions, mainly in strategic areas such as Pedagogical Sciences, sustainable food production, efficient use of energy and sustainable human development.



The press release, dated in Berlin, highlights that this exchange of knowledge and practices represents a significant step in the implementation of more efficient and ecological agricultural solutions, while reaffirming the commitment of both universities to sustainable development and the strengthening of international academic cooperation.