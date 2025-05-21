Diaz-Canel held an exchange with neighbors in eastern Cuba





DOS RIOS, GRANMA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, exchanged with residents of this rural community in the municipality of Jiguani.



After heading the political and cultural act of homage to the National Hero Jose Marti, on the 130th anniversary of his fall in combat, the President learned about actions carried out to improve the water supply and some houses of the community.



The information was given by the delegate of the district, Urbano Macias Machado, while a third grade student enlivened the conversation with the poem “Recado a Martí” (Message to Martí).



Diaz-Canel thanked the welcome and congratulated the locals for their work and patriotism.



In the company of Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, and the highest political and governmental authorities of the province of Granma, the Cuban President also opened the museological hall of the Dos Rios National Monument.



Later, the delegation visited the Santa Ursula Base Business Unit, dedicated to the production and commercialization of high genetic value bovine stallions of the Cuban Cebu breed.



There, they were interested in the feeding conditions and availability of water to overcome the rigors of drought, the promotion of self-consumption plots and the fight against theft and illegal slaughter of cattle.



Belonging to the Manuel Fajardo Genetics and Breeding Company, the "Santa Ursula" center is making progress in the implementation of recovery actions after three years of severe shortages of raw materials and materials, among other limitations, and is currently earning an average salary of 4,500 pesos.