Cuba Elected Member of the World Health Assembly General Committee





Havana, May 19 (ACN) Cuba was elected member of the World Health Assembly General Committee, a body made up of 17 nations taking decision on the performance of the institution.



A decision-making body of the World Health Organization, the World Health Assembly draws up policies, appoints the General Director, supervises financial policies and considers and approves budget projects for the programs, according to PL wire service.



The Cuban delegation at the 78th World Health Assembly, headed by Health Minister Jose Angel Portal, held talks with the general director of that entity Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He also held bilateral meetings with other health ministers, including China’s acting minister of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao.



The World Health Assembly is focusing on the adoption of over 40 resolutions including the Treaty on Future Pandemics.



The forum’s agenda includes debates on the budget project for programs for the time period 2026-2027, in tune with the 14th General Working Program of the World Health Organization, the global health strategy of the organization for the period

