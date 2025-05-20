Cuba calls for strengthening fight against cybercrime





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Yashna Diaz Cabarrouy, Cuban deputy minister of justice, stressed at the United Nations the need to strengthen the fight against cybercrime, given the advance of new technologies and artificial intelligence.



During her statement at the General Debate of the 34th Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, published on the official website of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs, Diaz Cabarrouy reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to international cooperation in the prevention and fight against transnational organized crime.



Likewise, her speech was a denunciation of the effects of such behavior, which affects the economic and social development of nations and leads to an increase in crimes such as corruption, money laundering, illicit drug trafficking and human trafficking.



She also highlighted Cuban efforts to update regulations, with the approval of more than 50 laws and 143 decree-laws, focused on the protection of victims, legal security and access to justice.



Cuban representative also denounced the technological restrictions imposed on Cuba, derived from the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government, affecting the country's capacity to face the challenges of transnational organized crime.



Diaz Cabarrouy reaffirmed the importance of global cooperation to strengthen international capacities to prevent and confront crime, promoting equitable access to technologies to combat cybercrime and protect digital security worldwide.