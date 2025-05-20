Cuba mourns the accident of Mexican training ship Cuauhtémoc





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned the loss of crew members of the Mexican training ship Cuauhtemoc, which last Saturday collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.



On X, the Cuban head of state sent a solidarity hug to Mexico for the painful accident, which occurred during the departure of the vessel from Pier 17 of the South Street Seaport, in Manhattan, killing two Navy cadets and injuring about twenty others.



Diaz-Canel recalled the joyful passage of the young crew of the Cuauhtemoc through Havana late last April, which left a deep impression of admiration and affection among Cubans.



Also on X, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, expressed Monday heartfelt condolences to the families and companions of the crew members of the sailboat who lost their lives in the accident.



Rodriguez Parrilla wished a speedy recovery to the injured, four of them seriously, and expressed Cuba's solidarity with the Mexican people and government.



The accident occurred on the night of Saturday, May 17, when the Cuauhtemoc, with 277 people on board, was preparing to leave for Iceland at the end of a visit to New York that began on May 13.



The vessel lost control during the maneuver and rolled back, striking its three masts against the base of the bridge.



Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, explained this morning that investigations are being carried out to clarify the causes of the accident, both by the Secretary of the Navy and U.S. authorities, including the Coast Guard and the U.S. National Transportation Agency.



Sheinbaum responded to accusations made by opposition political actors, who far from showing solidarity, took advantage of the situation to attack the Navy and the Government; it is incredible, especially when two young people lost their lives, she commented.