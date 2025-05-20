Cuba honors Jose Marti in Santa Ifigenia Cemetery





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, dedicated wreaths to Jose Marti, Cuba's National Hero, on the 130th anniversary of his fall in combat.

In front of the grave that guards the remains of the most universal Cuban in the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in this eastern city, floral decorations were also placed on behalf of Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and the Cuban people.



After the honor guard ceremony, carried out by students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School and cadets of the Inter-arms School of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) General Jose Maceo Orden Antonio Maceo, the attendees also laid flowers at the tombs of Mariana Grajales and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, mother and father of the homeland, respectively, and at the monolith that guards the ashes of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



Adriana Alvarez, provincial president of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization, said that the Cuban people grow every day in the face of difficult situations, building a better society with everyone and for the good of all, just as he said.



We, the young Cubans, are the continuators of Marti's ideology, who grew up inspired by his example of patriotism, anti-imperialism, love for others, honesty and sense of unity, she stressed.



She added that at a time when Cuba is facing complex challenges, due to the global context and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, the thought of the Apostle of Independence is of vital importance to move forward, defending the homeland and national identity.



Rene Berenguer, member of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Manuel Falcon, governor; and leaders of the FAR, the Ministry of the Interior, the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution, political and mass organizations, and a representation of the people of Santiago de Cuba, attended the patrimonial cemetery.



130 years after Jose Marti's fall in combat, Cuba recalls today the creator of the essay Our America, considered the greatest Spanish-American political thinker of the 19th century.