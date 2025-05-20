Diaz-Canel presides over tribute to Jose Marti in Dos Rios





DOS RIOS, Granma, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, heads today, in this Sacred Altar of the Homeland, the political and cultural ceremony in homage to the National Hero Jose Marti, on the 130th anniversary of his fall in combat.



Right in front of the obelisk erected in this rural community of the municipality of Jiguani, eastern province of Granma, where the Maestro offered his life for the freedom of the island, on the same date, but in 1895, Cubans of different generations have gathered to pay tribute and show their loyalty to his deeply humanist, patriotic, ethical, independence and anti-imperialist legacy.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC; Yudelkis Ortiz Barcelo, first secretary of the political organization in the province of Granma; Yanetsy Terry Gutierrez, governor of the territory; other political, governmental, youth and mass organizations leaders also participated in the event.



Along with a representation of the people, children and adolescents participating in the 30th National Children's Plastic Arts Salon De donde Crece la Palma (From Where the Palm Grows), and young people from several provinces who camped on the emblematic plain of Dos Rios last Sunday night, where a vigil of remembrance and offering to the man of the Golden Age took place.



As part of the commemorative day in honor of the founder and delegate of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, at the end of the ceremony, the opening of the Dos Rios museum hall is scheduled, which was created in 2025 to complement the National Monument of the same name, with a museographic assembly, a conference hall, protocol, a classroom for specialists, and premises for the socio-administrative activity of the new institution.