Prominent Cuban actor dies in Havana at 82





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) It is with deep sorrow that the Ministry of Culture and the National Council for the Performing Arts inform that the outstanding Cuban actor Samuel Claxton passed away in Havana, on Saturday night, May 17, 2025.



With an extensive and valuable artistic career, Samuel Claxton was born in Florida, Camagüey, in 1943.



His beginnings in theater were with the group that performed at Havana's Prometeo in the 1960s, while he was a Red Cross worker.



According to the Cubaescena website, it was in the movies where Claxton developed an impressive acting career that turned him into one of the most present faces of the national cinematography.



His rich artistic career shows among his recognitions the Distinction for National Culture; awarded by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba and the ACTUAR Award for Life's Work, granted by the Performing Arts Artistic Agency ACTUAR in 2018.



His participation in the San Sebastian Festival, the Glauber Rocha Festival in Brazil and the First Pan-African Festival in the United States, placed him as one of the most recognized Cuban actors.



In theater, Claxton participated in the staging of some 70 plays, including Unos hombres y otros (Some Men and Others), Divinas palabras (Divine Words), Santa Camila de La Habana Vieja (Santa Camila of Old Havana) and Andoba, among others.



In Cuban television he had an extensive career that earned him numerous accolades from critics and viewers, for portraying characters with great acting nuances.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, mourned the death of the prominent actor.



On X, the president expressed his condolences to family, friends and the Cuban public.



“With the death of Samuel Claxton, theater, cinema, television, the entire culture of #Cuba, have lost one of its great protagonists in the last 60 years,” he said.



By family decision his remains will be cremated. To his family and friends, the most sincere condolences, Cubaescena expresses.