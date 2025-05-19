Nicaragua sends condolences for death of Cuban combatant





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The leaders of the sister Republic of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, sent a solidarity message on the death of Cuban fighter Osmany Cienfuegos Gorriaran.



The text, addressed to Army General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution; to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, to the brotherly people and to "the beloved Cuban families, emphasizes the outstanding role as a combatant, militant and leader of the older brother of the legendary commander Camilo Cienfuegos.



The message from the Nicaraguan leaders states: "our fraternal and supportive greetings with Recognition and Respect for his Outstanding Role as Combatant, Militant and Leader of that Sister Revolution".



Osmany Cienfuegos passed away on Saturday, May 17, at 94 and, according to a statement sent to the editorial office, his funeral services will be held in a strictly private manner, as per his personal wishes.



From a very young age he was involved in the revolutionary struggle and after the triumph of January 1959 he assumed different political responsibilities in the Cuban Government and State.



He fought in Bay of Pigs, was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and its Political Bureau, was a member of the Council of State and deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power, as well as secretary of the Council of Ministers. Later he was minister and founder of the Ministry of Tourism, and vice president of the Council of Ministers.



His brother Camilo Cienfuegos said of Osmany Cienfuegos in 1956 that "he was a great Cuban".