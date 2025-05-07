Nearly 5,000 people visit memorial dedicated to victims of terrorism in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Nearly 5,000 people, including 463 foreigners, have visited during the first four months of this year the areas of the Memorial of the Denouncement, dedicated to the victims of terrorism by the U.S. governments since 1959, when the Cuban Revolution triumphed.



Only between January and April, there were 227 visits to the facility, Elena Caballero Prieto, its general director, exclusively informed the Cuban News Agency.



She added that its spaces were used by Central State Administration agencies for general activities, including meetings, cultural events, acts and conferences.



The center has six exhibition rooms with texts, animations, multimedia, infographics and videos that show the magnitude and sensitivity of the historical drama represented by the subversive aggressions of successive U.S. administrations.



It also has a library, toy library, information center and a multipurpose room for political and cultural activities, and offers cafeteria services, souvenir store and book sales.