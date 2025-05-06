Cuba advocates education in respect and non-discrimination





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Educating in respect and non-discrimination through communication and teaching actions are pillars for this 18th Cuban Day against Homophobia and Transphobia in Cuba, to be held on May 5-18.



Mariela Castro Espin, director of the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex), said at a press conference that this occasion is dedicated to the historical anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-fascist struggles, because of the right-wing wave against the rights of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTQ+) community.



Under the slogan Love is law, this day will provide spaces for dialogue and training activities in order to contribute to the effective exercise of the rights of LGBTIQ+ people through comprehensive education on sexuality, reflect on family plurality and make visible the different forms of discrimination and violence based on sex, gender, sexual orientation in different spaces, she said, who is also a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.



Castro Espin emphasized that these actions are carried out in a political and social scenario marked by the positive evaluation of the implementation of Law 156 Family Code and other legal norms that guarantee equal rights and equity among Cubans, and expand their protection in coherence with the 2019 Constitution.



In this edition of the Days against Homophobia and Transphobia, the main activities will be held in Havana and Holguin, where there will be experimental workshops with social workers and activists, conferences to raise their political preparedness and address issues such as the disparity in health services for this community, as well as the development of lectures in schools, community interventions and presentations of books and documentaries.



The 9th edition of the International Colloquium on Transidentities, Gender and Culture will be held from May 6 to 8 at Cenesex to discuss the progress of LGTBIQ+ community rights in the world and access to health coverage.