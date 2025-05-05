All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
May Monday

Cuban easternmost province suffers 3.1 magnitude earthquake



 HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday at 11:53 a.m. local time in the vicinity of Caimanera, Niceto Perez municipality, in the province of Guantanamo, eastern Cuba.

According to data from the Cuban National Seismological Service, the epicenter was located 31 kilometers southwest of that locality, at a depth of 18 kilometers, at coordinates 19.77° north latitude and 75.40° west longitude.

Authorities reported that the earthquake was perceptible in the city of Santiago de Cuba, about 80 kilometers from the epicenter. No material damage, injuries or victims related to the event were reported.

The monitoring networks maintain active surveillance in the area, historically prone to moderate seismic activity due to its proximity to the Oriente fault.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News