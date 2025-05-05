Cuban easternmost province suffers 3.1 magnitude earthquake





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday at 11:53 a.m. local time in the vicinity of Caimanera, Niceto Perez municipality, in the province of Guantanamo, eastern Cuba.



According to data from the Cuban National Seismological Service, the epicenter was located 31 kilometers southwest of that locality, at a depth of 18 kilometers, at coordinates 19.77° north latitude and 75.40° west longitude.



Authorities reported that the earthquake was perceptible in the city of Santiago de Cuba, about 80 kilometers from the epicenter. No material damage, injuries or victims related to the event were reported.



The monitoring networks maintain active surveillance in the area, historically prone to moderate seismic activity due to its proximity to the Oriente fault.



