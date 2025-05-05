Statement from the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The following is an informative statement issued by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic.



The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic is monitoring criminal proceedings being processed for acts of vandalism that occurred, mainly in Havana, against means of passenger transportation.



The persons identified as the alleged perpetrators have been detained and secured with the precautionary measure of provisional imprisonment, and at this time work is being done to provide evidence and complete the investigations.



The accused threw stones and other blunt objects that caused injuries to passengers and drivers, as well as the disabling of these means by breaking windshields and doors. It is to be expected that actions of this type could produce such results, and that with this action, legal assets of high significance for society are affected.



In difficult economic circumstances, aggravated by the tightening of the U.S. government blockade against our country, enormous efforts are being made to maintain the transportation of the population which, like other public services, is affected in a way that hinders daily life.



Behavior of this nature has no relation with the ethics, solidarity and values that characterize our people, nor with their performance in the different sectors, in spite of the difficulties.



Respecting the rights and guarantees enshrined in the Constitution and the laws, the Prosecutor's Office will exercise public criminal action before the Courts for the trial of those responsible, requesting sanctions in accordance with the harmfulness of the acts committed, the circumstances in which they occurred and the personal conduct of those involved, which will be reported in a timely manner.



The Attorney General's Office will continue to act in accordance with its constitutional mandate, within the framework of legality, the protection of the interests of the State and the rights of all persons.