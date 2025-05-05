Cuban delegation attends International Chemistry Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuba is attending the Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad, which began on Sunday and will last until May 13 in Belo Horizonte, capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.



The competition is for high school students and is considered one of the most prestigious and oldest in its specialty, informed the Communication Department of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



It pointed out that four young people and a mentor will take part in representation of the guest country, and it is the second occasion of Cuban presence in the event - the first took place in 2004.



The competition will include two theoretical and one practical exams, the winners will receive medals and certificates, each team the official protocol of the competition and the overall winner a prize in memory of V. V. Lunin. Lunin, an eminent Russian chemist, it added.



For the first time, PhD. Gerardo Manuel Ojeda, head of the pre-selection and professor of the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Havana, is one of the experts invited to be part of the international jury.



Organized by the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Melnichenko Foundation, it is considered the most difficult chemistry event in the world.