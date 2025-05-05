Havana hosts, as of today, Pan-American event on technical standards





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The Pan American Commission of Technical Standards (COPANT) will open meeting at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, with sessions until Wednesday, confirmed the National Office of Standardization (ONN by its Spanish acronym) of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



ONN is hosting the event that will bring together representatives of national organizations of the American continent and international authorities.



It will also bring together experts in Quality Infrastructure, adherent members from Europe and Asia, 10 agencies and regional authorities and will have a hybrid modality, for both face-to-face and virtual participation.



COPANT was created on July 12, 1949 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and its current headquarters is in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, with a strategic role in the technical integration of the Americas in the facilitation of regional and international trade, innovation and consumer protection.