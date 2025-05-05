Cuban delegation attends Triple COP conference in Geneva, Switzerland





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuba is attending in Geneva, Switzerland, the sessions of the Triple Conference of the Parties of Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm (Triple COP) on the preservation of the environment and human health.



The activities of the event are focused on the review of decisions of the treaties, mainly Basel and Stockholm, and contact groups have been formed for legal issues, technical guidelines, financial resources and budget, informed the Communication Department of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.



The source added that the Latin American and Caribbean Group holds morning meetings under the coordination of Mexico and in plenary, the Cuban representation intervened to support Panama's proposal to host the next Triple COP in 2027.



Also during the process of adding chemicals to the list of chemicals of the Stockholm Convention, it was reported that this increase must be accompanied by the corresponding means of implementation, since it implies new budgetary burdens for the control authorities, including the demand for training and other resources.

The deliberations of the Triple COP will take place from April 28 to May 9.



The Basel Convention deals with the control of transboundary movements of hazardous wastes and their disposal, the Rotterdam Convention with the application of certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides, and the Stockholm Convention with the protection of human health from persistent organic pollutants.