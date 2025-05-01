Cubans and US Citizens Pay Homage to Activist William Camp





Havana, April 30 (ACN) Cuban and US citizens gathered at Havana’s Friendship Center on Wednesday to pay homage to US activist William (Bill) Camp, who tirelessly advocated the normalization of US-Cuba relations and free travel to Cuba for US citizens.



Bill was a unionist in California and leader of the Building Relations with Cuban Labor organization. He built relations with Cuban unions and became a close friend and defender of the island nation.



Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP) president Fernando Gonzalez said that thanks to Bill’s leadership and commitment US local and state authorities approved important resolutions demanding the end of the US blockade of Cuba and its removal from the arbitrary US list of States Sponsors of Terrorism.



Gonzalez recalled the arrival in Cuba these days of hundreds friends from the US and other nations to join May Day celebrations here. This makes us so proud and proves the unbreakable commitment of the US people to Cuba, he noted.



The ceremony was attended by members of the Building Relations with Cuban Labor and from Los Angeles’ Hands Off Cuba, who will join the Cuban people at the march of International Workers’ Day on Havana’s Revolution Square.



Also at hand were many US activists like Cheryl LaBash, co-president of the US National Network on Cuba (NNOC); ICAP director Leima Martinez, and Foreign Relations official Alexander Valentin.