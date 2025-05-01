Workshop on the Protection of Nuclear Material comes to an end today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The presentation of experiences of Latin American and Caribbean professionals is the focus of the last session today of the Regional Workshop to Promote the Universalization of the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and its Amendment.



The first participants to state their adherence to the said instruments will be the representatives of the Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia, followed by Dominica, Honduras, Bahamas, Haiti, Suriname and Venezuela.



Jonathan Herbach, from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), promoter of the Workshop together with the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT), will speak about legislative technical assistance.



Mr. Herbach has led the discussions of the three-day event―the third of its kind organized in less than two years―also attended by IAEA experts from the United Nations, Austria and Brazil.