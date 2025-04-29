Cuban President Calls to Show the Strength of Unity on May Day





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Just two days ahead of celebrations for International Workers Day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on the people to march and show the strength of unity during that workers’ historic event.



In a message on X, Diaz-Canel wrote that the massive march will be inspired on the 25th anniversary of a speech given by Fidel Castro in which he voiced the concept of Revolution.



In that occasion, Fidel called us to act “aware of the current historic moment” wrote Diaz-Canel and urged the people to follow the Revolution concept lines and march “for our independence and our dreams of justice.”



The Cuban Workers’ Confederation and its unions called a demonstration to mark International Workers’ Day in a big feast which will turn into a new and strong message that “we Cubans keep here firm, standing and holding on the fight,” the call reads.



“We trust in the capacity of the people to guarantee the largest participation in the marches at plazas and squares in communities, municipalities and provinces throughout the island,” recently said the general secretary of the Confederation Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento.