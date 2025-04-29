Cuban easternmost province prepares for Regional Comparative Study





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) More than a thousand Guantanamero students in third and sixth grades will participate in the Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE by its Spanish acronym), which measures the quality of Primary Education in Latin America and the Caribbean and will take place in Cuba on May 30 and 31.



Led by the Latin American Laboratory for the Evaluation of the Quality of Education (LLECE by its Spanish acronym) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), 19 countries will participate in the study, whose students will show their skills in writing, text comprehension, mathematical calculation and knowledge of natural sciences.



In Guantanamo, 14 educational centers were selected, 11 of them from the municipality of Guantanamo, two from El Salvador and one from Baracoa, said to Venceremos Maricel Rodriguez Favier, provincial methodologist of Primary Education at the Provincial Education Directorate.



In order to apply the evaluation, prior to the exercise, work is being done to improve the quality of the classes, with integrative and active methods that enable students to develop their own knowledge, under the guidance of teachers.



This training includes systematic checks, methodological work and meetings with the family, aimed at improving the way teachers, students and parents act, in order to achieve better academic results,.



ERCE, coordinated by Unesco's Regional Office for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean, is the broadest educational evaluation initiative in the region, and will also assess the socioemotional skills of schoolchildren, hence the active participation of families in the programmed activities.

In the report of the Regional Exercise applied in 2019, Unesco recognized Cuba's results in Education, and the guarantee of inclusive, equitable and quality education that promotes learning opportunities for all.