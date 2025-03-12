Cuba completed the early release process of 553 prisoners





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Authorities of the People's Supreme Court (TSP by its Spanish acronym) informed on Monday that the 553 prisoners who benefited from the early release announced on January 14 in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are now free.



Interviewed for the newscast, Marisela Sosa Ravelo, vice president of the TSP, said that in January 378 applications were presented to the court and in February 175 for a total of 553.



The beneficiaries were notified of the resolutions establishing the date on which they were to appear before the enforcement judge of their residence for the purpose of subsequent follow-up and control.



In the case of the enforcement judge, she explained that the judge has the duty in that appearance to inform the defendant of the rights, prohibitions and restrictions imposed by the enforcement of the sanction and also of those accessory sanctions that have been imposed and that must be complied with during the probationary period that concludes with the date of extinction of the sanction imposed by the sanctioning court.



She added that such early release is understood as a benefit at a time when the sanctioned person has not yet finished serving his or her sentence, and under this logic, the obligations that they will have to fulfill once released are defined for each one.



During this probation period, they have to comply with the obligations established by law and maintain a social behavior in accordance with the norms of socialist coexistence, Sosa Ravelo explained.



Those who do not return to work or study without a justifiable reason may have their benefits revoked, as well as those who do not appear before the enforcement judge on the appointed date.