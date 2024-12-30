Cuba receives Chinese donation for the electric power system





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) Cuba received a donation sent by the People's Republic of China sent to Cuba a donation of parts and accessories for power generators for the benefit of the national grid.



The Chinese government’s Project of Equipment and Spare Parts for Power Generators in Cuba stems from agreements signed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Xi Jinping, his counterpart in the Asian nation.



Hua Xin, Chinese ambassador to Cuba, said that this donation―69 tons worth of radiators, engines and other related supplies―is part of the second package of assistance that China provided to Cuba this year to help restore the generation of about 400 MW in more than 70 diesel and fuel oil power plants across the island, based on the principle of "agility for the most urgent".



The diplomat praised the bonds of friendship between the two nations, their efforts to construct a community of shared future, and the results of their bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Speaking on behalf of the Cuban government and people, Déborah Rivas Saavedra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, thanked China for a donation bound to facilitate the repair of 38 diesel generators and the maintenance of 50 fuel oil generators, all of which will make it possible to feed 53,200 homes across Cuba and to support the efforts to both achieve sustainability in this field and improve people’s well-being.



The official also praised the dedication of the Cuban electricity workers and the challenges they have to deal with on a daily basis due to the limitations imposed by the current unilateral and coercive U.S. Cuba policy.