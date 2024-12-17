Namibian President receives highest decoration awarded by Cuban government





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Nangolo Mbumba, president of the African nation, described today as a symbol of the strong and lasting friendship between Namibia and Cuba, when he received from the hands of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, the Jose Marti Order, the highest awarded by the Government of the island.



Mbumba, who is in the country on an official visit, highlighted the high honor of being worthy of the distinction, named after the Cuban National Hero, who in his opinion was a revolutionary of integrity who fought not only for the independence of the archipelago but also for the independence of all the oppressed.



Regarding the current international order, he emphasized the need to fight a great universal revolution against the exploitation and injustice of a few who submit their will over the will of the majority of the people.



He pointed out that in view of the global dangers to peace, freedom and justice, it is a privilege to be included in the list of personalities to whom the order has been conferred, together with the concept of honor and human dignity that marked the person of Jose Marti.



Despite the distance, Cuba and Namibia are united by a common history, demonstrated in the joint struggle against colonialism and apartheid that allowed the sub-Saharan nation to conquer sovereignty, he added.



In previous official conversations, Diaz-Canel Bermudez said he was receiving a brother, a great friend of Cuba, a fighter of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), and affirmed that this visit will mark a milestone for the strengthening, expansion and consolidation of bilateral ties.

Namibian president thanked the government and people of the Caribbean nation for their solidarity and said that the island is also a home for the representatives of his country.



The brotherly ties between Cuba and Namibia are deep and historic and in March 2025 they will reach the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.