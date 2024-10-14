Cuban province will host “For World Balance” event





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) The event “For World Balance”, a prelude to 6th International Conference For World Balance “With all and for the good of all” scheduled to take place in Havana in January 2025, will be held in this city on October 16 to 18 with a program of lectures about research on cultural policies, diversity, and youth’s role in Cuban society.



Héctor Miguel Niles Abalo, president of the provincial chapter of the José Martí Cultural Society (SCJM), said that the conference will feature visual arts exhibitions, panels dedicated to the three decades of the Casa of Iberoamérica, and youth forums for the defense of Cuba’s national identity as part of the activities for the 29th anniversary of the SCJM and the 130th anniversary of José Martí's fall in combat.



ScD Alexander Abreu, dean of the School of Social Sciences of the University of Holguin, will give an opening lecture titled “Fidel Castro and the Assault to the Moncada Barracks: Dismantling the historical manipulation”.



This plural and multidisciplinary world forum of thought is supported and co-sponsored by UNESCO, the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture, the Culture of Peace Foundation, and the Latin American Council of Social Sciences, among other international, regional and national institutions.