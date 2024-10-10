Cuban Forum on I.T. Wound up on Wednesday





Havana, Oct 9 (ACN) The first online business forum on Information Technologies wound up in Havana as an excellent event that boosts bilateral academic, business and cooperation links between Cubans on the island and those residing abroad.



The assessment was made by the general director for Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Abroad at the Foreign Ministry, Ana Teresita Fraga, during the online forum held from the Cuban Communications Ministry.



Accompanied by first deputy communications minister Wilfredo Gonzalez, Fraga said that this forum meets one of the accords of the 2023 “The Nation and its Emigration” conference about holding meetings relevant to different sectors to keep on the dialog towards the strengthening of relations with Cubans living abroad.

The Cuban embassies and consulates are open to cooperation in different sectors and offer Cubans abroad all the necessary information, the official noted.



In the presence of directives in the I.T. sector and representatives of public and private companies, deputy minister Gonzalez spoke about the policies and strategies implemented in Cuba towards digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence.



The official reiterated the willingness of the Cuban state to boost cooperation relations with the Cubans involved in the software industry and I.T. services in other countries and offer them all opportunities to join investment projects here.



The Cuban Communications Ministry would operate as the platform to coordinate the links with all Cubans interested in helping the economic and social development of the country, particularly in the I.T. sector.