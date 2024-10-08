Cuba Expects Storm Surge and Coastal Flooding from Hurricane Milton





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Meteorology Institute announced the progressive deterioration of weather conditions on the island with progressive waves, storm surge and coastal flooding due to the nearby passage of Hurricane Milton on the Gulf of Mexico.



The Institute alerted on the occurrence of 15 to 30-km South-to-Southeastern winds in the western portion of the island on Monday, which will increase up to 50 kilometers per hour with higher gusts on Tuesday.



Higher waves will occur on the Cuban southern coast as of Monday night, which will turn into ocean surge on the Isle of Youth, and Pinar del Rio provinces (on the western portion of the island).



Oceans surge and coastal flooding will also take place in Havana on Wednesday, including the city’s seafront drive boulevard.



Milton is expected to keep moving eastwards passing very close to the Yucatan peninsula and later will turn northeast at a higher speed towards the Florida peninsula, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.