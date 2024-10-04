Cubans Recall Establishment of First Communist Party Central Committee





Havana, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuban authorities recalled the establishment 59 years ago of the first Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party (PCC) following the integration of all the nation’s revolutionary forces.



Communist Party First Secretary and President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated on X all members of the political organization and recalled the ceremony then held at today’s Karl Marx theater in Havana in which the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro announced the opening of the Granma newspaper, official publication of the Cuban Communist Party.



Diaz-Canel said that on that occasion, Fidel Castro read the farewell letter left by Commander Ernesto Che Guevara before departing for other nations of the world, which ends with the phrase “Onwards to Victory Forever.”



Meanwhile, Parliament President Esteban Lazo wrote on X that the Cuban homeland marks a new anniversary of the historic establishment of the first PCC Central Committee and the farewell letter of Che read out by Fidel as well as the announcement of the creation of Granma newspaper. Congratulations to all workers at @granma_digitial.



And PCC Organization Secretary Roberto Morales wrote that October 3rd is an important date for the party because the organization adopted its name that day back in 1965, along the presentation of the first PCC Central Committee. “We keep faithful to those roots,” said the political leader.