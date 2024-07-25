Note from the National Bank of Cuba (BNC)





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) On April 4, 2023, the High Court of England and Wales ruled in favor of an analysis of whether or not CRF I Limited was a creditor of Banco Nacional de Cuba, a decision that Cuba filed with the London Court of Appeals, which scheduled a hearing for July 24, 2024 to hear the claim.



Since the beginning of the process, promoted before the English courts by the vulture fund with the purpose of claiming a right it does not have, Banco Nacional de Cuba has maintained that this economic entity is not its creditor and, therefore, there is no reason whatsoever to support such position.



Banco Nacional de Cuba ratifies once again its unflinching willingness and determination to hold a dialogue and respect its debts with legitimate creditors, which has no relation whatsoever with an entity outside its financial instruments, as in the case of CRF I Limited.