Migration Law strengthens ties with Cubans abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Pending approval by the National Assembly of People's Power, the draft Migration Law reaffirms the State's will to adapt the Cuban migration system to the current characteristics of the phenomenon and strengthen the links of nationals abroad with their country of origin.



First Colonel Mario Mendez Mayedo, head of the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners' Affairs (DIIE by its Spanish acronym), of the Ministry of the Interior, deepened on the relevance of the new legislation, at a time when it is estimated that more than 2 million Cubans born in the country live in other nations.



Mendez Mayedo clarified that it is inaccurate to say that 3 million Cubans have left the country, but that more than 2,400,000 trips have been reported, which refutes the propaganda that Cubans are moving in one direction.



He pointed out that the main citizenships of Cuban nationals living abroad are U.S., Spanish and Italian, with the largest Cuban communities grouped in these countries and Mexico.

Of those born in the nation, most of them hold citizenship or residency in the country where they are living, he added.



As an example, only in the United States, at the end of April 2024, there were 840,000 Cubans with U.S. citizenship, a figure that does not include recent migrants.



The registration of more than 1.4 million people in Cuban consulates, and the validity of 826,000 passports requested in them, shows the interest of the Cuban community abroad to maintain a stable link with the homeland, he continued.



Mendez Mayedo stated that out of the 1,300,000 Cubans currently residing abroad, around 1 million do not reside in the country on a regular and stable manner.



With this norm, the term of stay is instituted up to 24 months, the migratory conditions are reduced and the condition of Transitory Resident is abolished.



In addition, Cubans residing abroad will not be able to present other citizenships while they are in the national territory.



It also incorporates a new wording for the migratory condition of investments in response to the needs of entrepreneurs and investors who do business on the island.



This law complements the current constitutional postulates in migratory matters, solves the current legislative dispersion in migratory matters, and continues to strengthen and adequately regulate the links of the Cuban State with its citizens living abroad, he indicated.



The legislation regulates under an integral conception the Cuban migratory system; it establishes the principle of "Effective Migratory Residence" and recognizes the migratory rights of Cuban citizens and foreigners, among these, the property rights over the goods they own in the country.