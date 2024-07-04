Cuban deputies discuss legislation for citizenship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) With the presence of Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, vice president and secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, respectively, deputies from all over Cuba held a videoconference to discuss the country’s citizenship bill before it is submitted to the Parliament for approval.



The bill aims to improve the constitutional provisions on this matter based on the political will to reinforce the relationship between the Cuban State and its citizens from a legal viewpoint, to incorporate the experience gained through the enforcement of the current legislation suggests, and to assess any aspect of Comparative Law likely to facilitate its updating.



José Luis Toledo Santander, chair of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, took note of doubts, proposals and comments stated by the deputies, in line with a legislative process deemed a hallmark of Cuba's socialist democracy.