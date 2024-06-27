Cuban president reiterates zero tolerance on drugs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) In a post on X as part of the celebrations of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reasserted his country’s zero tolerance drug policy as an invariable principle of the Revolution, as well as its long-lived efforts to fight the scourge of drugs in their every form.



In other messages, the Cuban Ministry of the Interior reiterated its political will to engage in the prevention of and struggle against drug use, whereas Prime Minister Manuel Marrero ratified the country’s resolve to keep improving its anti-drug forces and prevention capabilities based on the principle of zero tolerance.



The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 42/112 of December 7, 1987, adopted the celebration of an anti-drug day on June 26, 1987, with the aim of strengthening action and cooperation to achieve the goal of a world free of drug abuse.



