Cuban Foreign Minister Welcomes Cambodian Diplomat





Havana, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed Cambodia’s deputy Foreign Minister Chum Soundry.



Rodriguez wrote on X https://rb.gy/i2r1nk that he told Soundry that Cuba grants great importance to the development of bilateral relations and political dialog, based on the tight and historic links of friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Cuba.



On April this year, Cambodia and Cuba marked the 64th year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.



The Cuban embassy in Cambodia stressed on the occasion that the large geographical and cultural distance between the two nations has not been an obstacle for the development of relations of friendship, a legacy of the links of affection, respect and admiration forged by King Father Norodom Sihanouk and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.



Cuba appreciates the support of Cambodia towards the Cuban people’s struggle for the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and for the withdrawal of the island from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Cambodia and Cuba are committed to further strengthen and expand bilateral links of friendship and cooperation and boost reached consensuses and accords.